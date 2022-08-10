Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 25,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 673,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

