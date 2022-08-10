Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

