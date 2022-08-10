Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

SYK stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

