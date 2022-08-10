Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sumitomo Electric Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

SMTOY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,199. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

