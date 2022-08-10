Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

