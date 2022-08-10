Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 28,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.