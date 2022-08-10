Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 28,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

