Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on September 26th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3656 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

