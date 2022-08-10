Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 31,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.