Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

