SVB Leerink Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $29.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,724,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.