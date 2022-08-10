Swarm Market Cap Reaches $666,729.74 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $666,729.74 and approximately $2,007.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.