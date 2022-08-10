Swiss National Bank Acquires 148,100 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Hess worth $129,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

