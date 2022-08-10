Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

