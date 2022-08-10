Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Zoom Video Communications worth $110,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $392.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,973. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.