Swiss National Bank Buys 167,300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of WEC Energy Group worth $136,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

