Swiss National Bank Buys 202,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Edison International worth $115,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,481,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

