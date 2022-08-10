Swiss National Bank Has $104.73 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of STERIS worth $104,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $208.96 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

