Swiss National Bank Has $112.06 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $112,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $244.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

