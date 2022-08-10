Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $105,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after buying an additional 138,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

