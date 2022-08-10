Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $122,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 664.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 198,276 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WY stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
