Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Match Group worth $126,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 201.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

