Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Biogen worth $133,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $217.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

