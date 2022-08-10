Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $131,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

