Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Switch (ESH) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $110,615.94 and $51.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00531200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.01882657 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001970 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00276208 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004122 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.