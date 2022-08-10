Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Switch has raised its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,857. Switch has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Switch by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Switch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

