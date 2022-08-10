Swop Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Swop has a market cap of $2.80 million and $24,304.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,509,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,774 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

