SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $708.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $708.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00226075 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011000 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00504332 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,560,598 coins and its circulating supply is 118,014,407 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.