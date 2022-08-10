Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 258.6% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
