Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 211.30% from the company’s previous close.
SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
SYRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,578. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
