Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

