Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

