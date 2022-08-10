Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
