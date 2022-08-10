Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

