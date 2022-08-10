Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 13.2% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.00. 8,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 644,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 483,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taboola.com by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

