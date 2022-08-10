Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THYCY remained flat at $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
