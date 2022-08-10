Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY23 guidance to ($2.75) -($2.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. 27,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,456. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

