Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.8 %

TTWO stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. 5,963,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.52.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $484,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

