Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 885,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.