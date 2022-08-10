Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SKT traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

