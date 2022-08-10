Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tarena International Trading Up 0.4 %

TEDU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

