Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Issues Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), reports. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 10,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,961. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

