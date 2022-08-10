Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAYO remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Taylor Consulting has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Taylor Consulting
