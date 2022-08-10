Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAYO remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Taylor Consulting has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

