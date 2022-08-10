Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

In other news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,152 shares of company stock worth $145,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

