Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 396,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,284. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average is $297.18. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.