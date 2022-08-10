Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the July 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.47. 19,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLPFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($433.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.50.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

