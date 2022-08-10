Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.19

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.