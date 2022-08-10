TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lifted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,844,000 after purchasing an additional 163,567 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 102,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,922. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

