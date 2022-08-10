Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.2981 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,482. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

