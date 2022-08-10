Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
GIM opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.54.
Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $204,332.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,506,556.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $204,332.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,506,556.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,457,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,901,639. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.