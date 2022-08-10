Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 248 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $11.37 on Wednesday, hitting $347.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

