Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

